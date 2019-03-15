Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna-Lea Reynolds Caudwell. View Sign

Anna-Lea Reynolds Caudwell died on March 2, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Born April 22, 1941 in Vallejo, CA, Anna-Lea was married to Robert Caudwell on April 12, 1969. A long time resident of Sacramento, Anna-Lea will be remembered for her tireless efforts volunteering at St John Vianney grammar school and Christian Brothers High School, where she was a long term supporter of the La Salle Club. She was a talented artist, and in her later years found an outlet in working for The Music Circus, and volunteering for the Art Services Group in support of the Crocker Art Museum. Those who knew her best know that she was funny, opiniated, and always willing to help anyone in need. She is survived by her husband Robert, her daughters Jessica (Michael) and Amanda, and her three grandchildren, Dominic, Declan and Harper. A Celebration of Life will be held for Anna-Lea on March 16th from 1pm to 5pm at the Clunie Community Center in McKinley Park. All are welcome. Please RSVP to

