Anna Lee Blakemore Baca our larger than life Mom, Wife, and lover of many things, has passed on. Anna's full life began with her birth in Hamburg, Iowa in the midst of the Great Depression. It ended after a full life where she was a wonderful mother to three children, devoted wife of 66 years to Gordon, a political activist, a cook and "foody" (before those became hip), an avid reader (and lover of books), collector of cookbooks of the first order, and so much more... She was a crossword puzzle expert, knitter of many hats, political "junkie" before there was such a term, a driver of large, green American cars, a lover of history, and a family history sleuth. When Anna was six months old, her father was lucky enough to secure a scarce job in Westwood, California with the Red River Lumber Company (who owned the town). Her mother moved the household, including her older brother, from Iowa to Westwood to meet her father and settled into life in the small mountain town in northern California. There, Anna began to make her mark on the people around her. She first learned to cook on a wood stove, and learned to camp. She made many lifelong friends in that Lassen County company town, and graduated from Westwood High School after skipping a grade to catch up with her brother. She went directly to Cal Berkeley the next fall. Anna was barely 17 but ready to take on the world. At Cal, Anna met Gordon, just returned from a stint in the Air Force in Korea, at a party in the fall of 1953. They eloped and married in January of 1954. Work, both part time and full time, and starting their family soon interrupted her studies, but not before she learned to drive (a stick shift!) on the empty parking lot at Golden Gate Field. Not completing her degree was one of the few bits of unfinished business she regretted, but in time she realized that she could accomplish everything she wanted without it. The family moved to the Sacramento area in 1960 when Gordon started as a lawyer with the state Department of Transportation. First settling in Broderick, they moved to West Sacramento in 1963. There, Anna raised David, Mike, and Betsy, lived a fantastic life and was an example to all of us. She was passionate about politics (local, state and national!). Watergate was an momentous event in our household!! She worked for the local congressmen at his office in Sacramento and was the host of many political social events. Anna also worked (and invested) in a Sacramento based Orthopedic/Orthotics company and assisted in getting the company to be an "approved" vendor for the VA. There, she worked with many Vietnam era veterans to see a new life back home. In her quest to research family history she (and Gordon) enjoyed travelling all over the country locating and researching old cemeteries, church records, and meeting far-flung relations. Beyond that, Anna and Gordon loved to travel the nation and the world (Europe, China, Central America). Too many trips to mention here, but she was adventurous!! Most of all, Mom was full of love for her family and cared so much for the world around her. Her passion and caring for all things lives on in all of us. We miss her But her spirit lives on. Anna is survived by her husband Gordon, sister Dorothy, brother Joe, sons David and Mike, daughter in-law Karen, grandchildren Andrew, David, Elena, Lauren, Nate and Teri. Nieces and nephews Ben, Becky, Jamie, Jeff, Rich, and Tracy. She was preceded in death by her daughter Betsy, daughter in-law Lisa, and nephew Bobby. Due to Covid19, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Folsom Library (where she volunteered for many years): Friends of the Folsom Library P.O. Box 6448 Folsom CA 95763-6448 https://foflib.org