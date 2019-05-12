Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae Owyang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Mae Owyang passed away suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 93. She was passionate about her family and friends and she was doing one of the things she loved best, her weekly round of golf with friends when she succumbed to a heart attack. Anna Mae was born in 1925 in Sacramento to Shu Fong and Shee Chin. She attended Lincoln Jr. High School and graduated Sacramento High School in 1943. Growing up she often spent time at the family grocery store in Woodland, CA and enjoyed horse back riding. She attended the University of California, Berkeley where she lived at the International House and majored in Zoology. She met her future husband Bertram Owyang of San Francisco at Cal and they were married in 1948. They made Sacramento their home in 1952 where Bert began his dental practice and they raised their family. She was always an avid sports fan following the ups and downs of the Giants and 49ers. She loved the game of golf and began playing when she was 42, she learned to ski at 50. There were many golf and ski trips around the country with Bert, their kids and grandkids. Anna Mae was a cancer survivor which she beat at age 79. She lost Bert a year later, but she continued to flourish and live a full life. Her days were full of activities and weekly golf and mahjong. She dealt with other ailments with strength and poise always bouncing back strong and lively. Her brother and sisters precede her in death; Kim Hee Yee (Fong), Henry Fong and Jeanette Lau. She is survived by her five children, Donna Hosoda (Ken), David Owyang (Diane), Jon Owyang (Sally), Curtis Owyang (Joan) and Lisa Crow (Rob). She has 7 grandchildren: Diana Bennett (Walter), Kristen Hosoda, Kenji Hosoda (Sara), Michael Owyang, Ashley Owyang (Kenzo), Jason and Brooke Lee (Yun) and 10 great grandchildren: Walter III, Nicholas, Noah, Drake, Andrew, Mila, Kimi, Emiko, Dilyn and Greyson. She traveled the world with Bert including many trips on cruise ships surrounded by her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and played word games over the internet with several of her grandchildren scattered around the country. She was always vibrant, warm, engaging and full of energy. She loved to give herself through cooking, making legendary meals for four to forty and hosted family gatherings to make Chinese delicacies. But what she gave best was her presence, spirit, warmth and love of life that we will miss most of all. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the The Morton Golf Foundation, First Tee or Asian Community Center.

