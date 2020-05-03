Anna Maria Teresa Onofri
Anna Maria Teresa Onofri passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. Born in Pordenone, Italy, on 2/9/46, she will be remembered for her spirit and as an American Success! She graduated from College, owned a beautiful home, and raised 2 sons, Alex & Albert, as a single mother. She worked for the State of Ca., Dept. of Housing & Comm. Development. She received many certificates and recognition for distinguished performance thru her life. She exemplifies hard work, perseverance and commitment to family and god. She loved to cook, garden, decorate and spend time with her granddaughters, Adessa & Averie! Anna Maria summarizes life: "I am independent, strong, & never afraid of anybody. I had to "fight" for my right to achieve my goals. You are responsible for your choices & actions. They are the true indicators of your values. It is important to help others." We should all attempt to attain the qualities that Anna Maria Teresa Onofri modeled throughout her life. She touches us, daily, through our memories of her; her recipes and kindness. She will be sorely missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
