Born October 6, 1937-passed on September 11, 2019 at home after a short battle with cancer. Born in Auburn, CA attended San Juan High School in Citrus Heights CA graduating in 1956. Ann enjoyed camping, traveling, and visiting with family. She leaves behind husband James, married for 63 years, sons Timothy and Jeffrey, granddaughters Samantha and Kaitlyn. Brother Leroy, sisters Diane, Betty, Lovel and June. No services per her wishes, a small celebration of life will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019