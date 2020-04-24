A life that touches others goes on forever... Anna May Dill passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at age 88. Anna was a long time Citrus Heights resident, known for her wit and good humor, generosity and kindness. She was the sweetheart and wife of Bob Dill Sr. and loving mother to Pam/Steve, Bobbie/Mary, and Jeff/Barbara. Anna was a warm-hearted grandmother to Aaron, Wendy, JD, Matt and Danica: great-grandmother to six, and beloved sister, aunt, and friend of many. Anna lived her life with a lively spirit and goodwill toward others. She is much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2020