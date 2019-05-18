Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Odessa Carson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anna Odessa Carson was granted her angel wings and entered Heaven's gates on May 3, 2019 in Antelope, California. She was born on November 12, 1926 in Greenville, South Carolina to James Aaron and Susie Cureton. Anna was the surviving sibling and the seventh child of fifteen children. Anna was well known for her grace, style and beauty and at 92 years young, she was as graceful and beautiful as ever. She graduated from Sterling High School in Greenville, S.C at the age of 16 and went on to study at Howard University at the Teacher's College in Washington, D.C. While attending college, Anna worked at the Munitions Building in Washington, D.C. until she married. She had also worked in the post office in Washington, D.C. For many years, Anna attended St. Philomene Catholic Church in Sacramento, California and St. Clare's Catholic Church in Roseville, California. She was baptized at Reedy River Baptist Church in Greenville, South Carolina and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She believed in God and the power of prayer. Anna owned and operated Anna's Group Home where she teamed up with Alta California Regional Center to care for developmentally disabled children. She successfully operated this home for ten years providing excellent care for children. She received numerous commendations for the care she provided and was highly recommended. Anna was very generous and believed in helping her family as well as those in the community. At the age of 19, Anna married Clarence Nowell who preceded her in death. To that union, four children were born. Anna later married Robert Carson who also preceded in death and to that union two children were born. She leaves to cherish her memories three sons: Clarence Nowell, Clermont Florida, Bruce, Nowell, Washington, D.C and Michael Nowell, Pasadena, California and three daughters, Nannette (Nowell) Craighead, Beavercreek, Oho, Anna Odenna Carson, Antelope, California and Gloria Carson (Holland), Sacramento, California and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also a grandmother and a great-grandmother. A loving mother and homemaker, Anna was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her presence and her precious smile along with her sense of humor and caring supportive demeanor will defiantly be missed. Anna requested a private funeral service and intimate burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, California.

