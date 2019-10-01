Born October 11, 1920 in Dixon, California to James Franklin and Anna Maude Sisson. Passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Beloved mother of Sharon Margetts, Gregory (Sara) Armstrong and step-son, James (Melanie) Margetts. Loving grandmother of Brian and Marissa Armstrong and Michelle (Dan) and Merrilee (Stan) Margetts. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, Earle M. Armstrong and James B. Margetts. She retired from the State of California after 20 years of service. Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, October 3rd from 10:30AM- 11AM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, California. Funeral Services will begin at 11AM. A committal service will be held immediately following the funeral service at Silveyville Cemetery, 800 South 1st Street, Dixon, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 1, 2019