Anna Schaffner
Anna (Eisenbeis) Schaffner passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Anna was born on May 23, 1917 in a sod house on the prairie of Kidder County, North Dakota. She was the first of nine children born to Adolph and Mary Eisenbeis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tony, her oldest daughter, Sharon (Schaffner) Ballew, her parents, and siblings Reinhold, Martha, Hulda, Wesley, Harry, and Robert. She is survived by sisters Amy (Darrel) and Leona (James), sister-in-law Arlene, daughter Elaine (Loring), grandchildren Michelle (Matt), Aaron (Sarah), Matthew (Darcy), Travis (Jessica), 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna called Greenhaven Estates home for the last 12 years, and her family would like to thank the staff there for all the love and care that she received. We would also like to thank Greenhaven Eskaton for the care she received during her final days. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
