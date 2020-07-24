1/1
Annamarie McCarthy
Annamarie McCarthy passed away comfortably on July 11, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1929 in Sacramento, California, to Oskar and Bertha Pfanner. She was the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Oscar and Albert Pfanner and her beloved husband, Elwood "Bud" McCarthy. She worked for Pacific Bell for over 40 years and retired in management. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Mercy Guild and a lifetime member of the Swiss Club for over 50 years. She is survived by her nephews Bryan Pfanner and his wife Kathleen and their two girls Alyssa and Karly as well as Dennis and Diana Pfanner, and Ted Pfanner. She will be laid to rest with her sweetheart at East Lawn Cemetery, Friday July 24th in a private ceremony. Donations can be made in her name to Sacramento Children's Home.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
What spirit of positivity and love! Annamarie touched many of us, particularly my Mother Dorothy. Our family will always cherish the times with Bertha Pfanner at lodge meetings/dinners/etc. Then of course memories with Al, Oscar & Ted.
Our sincere condolences to your family!
Spurgin Family
Friend
