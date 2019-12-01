Anne Wilson was born on August 31, 1926 in Ely, NV and passed away on November 18, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. Anne was predeceased by her husband Jay Wilson; children Marjay Wilson (Barbara), and James Wilson (Patty). She is survived by her children Ronald Jackson (Tina) and James Jackson (Lyntelle), Sylvia Child (David) and grandchildren and step-grandchildren Jessica, Amie, Kim, Daniel, Wyatt, Micah, Joseph, Jamie, Ezra, and Caleb. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10AM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109). Interment following at 2PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Online condolences may be made at www.pricefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019