We regret to announce the passing of Anne Rokos Miller on February 11, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. We will fondly remember Anne as a warm, vivacious woman with a big heart. Anne was a thoughtful, generous and loyal mother, grandmama, aunt, cousin, and friend. She viewed all of us as special and important, and never failed to honor our life events with cards, flowers, chocolates, gifts and loving messages. Anne was born in Pennsylvania (May 2, 1932) and raised in New York City. While Tony Bennett might have left his heart in San Francisco, Anne most definitely left hers in New York. She was a "Noo Yawker" through and through, and that is where her final resting place will be. She loved to visit and share her New York with others: East 15th Street, Washington Irving High School, Radio City Music Hall, Union Square, the subway, Broadway (she saw Marlon Brando star in "A Streetcar Named Desire!"). She enjoyed dancing, going to the movies, eating out, reading, and spending time with family and friends. And she proudly and enthusiastically embraced her Ukranian heritage. Anne was especially skilled in working with children and adolescents: in the classroom at Orangevale School (where she met her cherished friends "the Orangevale group"), at Foster Youth Services, and heading up the children's program at Volunteers of America/Options for Recovery. Young children flocked to her side; she had a delightfully joyful way of connecting and having fun with them. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Mary (Horon) Rokos and John Rokos, and her brothers Bill, Bob and Mike. She is survived by daughter Debbie Caldwell; son Keith Miller; granddaughter Jen Rund; sisters Patricia Cesario (Paul, deceased) and Marjorie Brinko (Peter); niece Cara Cesario (Lawrence Tardibono); great-niece Fiona Byrd Tardibono; nephews Paul Cesario, Will Rokos (Mona), Kevin Rokos, Michael Rokos, and Todd Rokos; and great-nephews Mayson Rokos and Sam Rokos. No memorial service is planned at this time. Those who wish to honor Anne's memory are invited to make a donation to one of the organizations which she generously supported: , or Habitat for Humanity. Na zdorov'ya, Anne.

