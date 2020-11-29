Anne Parmentier

March 1, 1962 - November 12, 2020

Sacramento, California - Anne Lisa Parmentier passed away peacefully at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento California, on Novemeber 12th, 2020 at age 58.

Born Pham Ngoc Thuy in Viet Nam March 1962, Anne and her brother Gene were subsequently adopted from an orphanage at a very young age by Master Sergeant Gerald Parmentier and raised by her adoptive mother Rose Parmentier and family in Providence Rhode Island. Moving to Sacramento in her early adulthood Anne worked as an administrative assistant at CO-Bank in Sacramento for 20 years. In June 2002 she married her partner of several years Ed McGranaghan.

Anne enjoyed enjoyed socializing with friends, good food and spirits, cruises, cooking, Boston sports teams, reading, playing scrabble and crossword puzzles. She was a high spirited, kind, caring and giving soul who will be dearly missed by many.

Anne is survived by her aforementioned husband Ed and brother Gene Parmentier. There are no events planned currently, at such a time those concerned will be notified.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store