1/1
Anne Parmentier
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Parmentier
March 1, 1962 - November 12, 2020
Sacramento, California - Anne Lisa Parmentier passed away peacefully at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento California, on Novemeber 12th, 2020 at age 58.
Born Pham Ngoc Thuy in Viet Nam March 1962, Anne and her brother Gene were subsequently adopted from an orphanage at a very young age by Master Sergeant Gerald Parmentier and raised by her adoptive mother Rose Parmentier and family in Providence Rhode Island. Moving to Sacramento in her early adulthood Anne worked as an administrative assistant at CO-Bank in Sacramento for 20 years. In June 2002 she married her partner of several years Ed McGranaghan.
Anne enjoyed enjoyed socializing with friends, good food and spirits, cruises, cooking, Boston sports teams, reading, playing scrabble and crossword puzzles. She was a high spirited, kind, caring and giving soul who will be dearly missed by many.
Anne is survived by her aforementioned husband Ed and brother Gene Parmentier. There are no events planned currently, at such a time those concerned will be notified.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved