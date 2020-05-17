Anne Sakamoto (Bannon), a retired nurse of 30 years, died unexpectedly at the age of 68 at her home in Dallas, Texas on May 3, 2020. Anne was born July 23, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to John M. Bannon and Elizabeth R. Bannon (Frymire) and grew up in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Texas Women's University and worked as a nurse in various fields across the United States before moving to Sacramento, California where she resided for 26 years with her family before moving back to Dallas. Anne never met a person she couldn't talk to and was always trying to help anyone she saw in need and could make friends with anyone. She loved cooking, baking and music. She never found something she couldn't try to fix whether it was in her home or garden. A beloved mother, sister and aunt Anne is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents. Anne is remembered by her ex-husband Michael, two daughters Jennifer and Julia Her sister Colleen Bowers and husband Denis. Brothers John M. Bannon II and wife Sandy; George Bannon and wife Ann; and Danny Bannon. As well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store