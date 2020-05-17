Anne Sakamoto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Sakamoto (Bannon), a retired nurse of 30 years, died unexpectedly at the age of 68 at her home in Dallas, Texas on May 3, 2020. Anne was born July 23, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to John M. Bannon and Elizabeth R. Bannon (Frymire) and grew up in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Texas Women's University and worked as a nurse in various fields across the United States before moving to Sacramento, California where she resided for 26 years with her family before moving back to Dallas. Anne never met a person she couldn't talk to and was always trying to help anyone she saw in need and could make friends with anyone. She loved cooking, baking and music. She never found something she couldn't try to fix whether it was in her home or garden. A beloved mother, sister and aunt Anne is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents. Anne is remembered by her ex-husband Michael, two daughters Jennifer and Julia Her sister Colleen Bowers and husband Denis. Brothers John M. Bannon II and wife Sandy; George Bannon and wife Ann; and Danny Bannon. As well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved