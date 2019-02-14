Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Toshi-Hoshiko Akabori. View Sign

Anne Toshi/Hoshiko Akabori was born in Sacramento, CA on January 23, 1939. She was raised in Isleton, CA by her parents Herbert and Dora Hoshiko. During World War II they were incarcerated at Tule Lake internment camp. After the war they moved back to the Sacramento area. Anne graduated from Sacramento High school and San Jose State University. She was a teacher for Sacramento Unified School District. Anne married Jack Akabori on March 25, 1961. Anne was very passionate and active in educating people around the world about Chiune Sugihara (a Japanese Diplomat in Lithuania during WWII). Sugihara wrote over 2,000 visas for life, saving more than 6,000 lives during the Holocaust. Anne wrote two books about the holocaust "The Gift of Life" and "Puppe's Story." She translated the book "Visas for Life" from Japanese to English and was the current Chairperson on the "Visas For Life Foundation." Anne was also a resource for the documentary movie "Sugihara: Conspiracy of Kindness." For more information please visit www.visasforlife.org or email [email protected] for any inquiries. Anne is survived by her Husband Jack, two sons Randy and Kurt, daughter-in-law Ling and two Grandchildren Alycia and Andrew "Ko." Services will be held on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

