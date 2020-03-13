Annette Elizabeth Lucke passed away peacefully on March 10th, 2020 in Sacramento, California. She was born in Porterville, CA to Richard Hamilton and Dorothy Campbell on July 16th, 1941. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School and then was employed as a seamstress for 35 years for Capitol Tarp. She was a member of the Sacramento Community Center and enjoyed socializing, playing pinochle and bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy Hamilton. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Allen Lucke, Sons; Steve Griffin, Charles Griffin, Wade (Chris) Griffin, daughter; Whitney (Griffin) LaBeff and her husband Douglas, stepdaughter; Marla Lucke and sister; Julie Ottison Scott; as well as 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020