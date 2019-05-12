Annette Marcos passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Sacramento. She was born on October 22, 1924 in Malvern, Arkansas and joined her beloved brothers Charles, Benny and Bill who all preceded her in death. She came to Northern California in 1949 and had a long career at Sac City College, Cosumnes and the Los Rios District. Annette was married to Dan Marcos in 1951 and they moved to the family home in Arden Park. Annette was a gifted gardener who redid her front yard by herself while in her early 80s. Annette is survived by several nieces and nephews, other family members and numerous friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, from 3-5pm and a Graveside Service on Tuesday, May 14 at 10am. Both will be at East Lawn, Elk Grove. For more information see www.eastlawn.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019