Annette Reidhammer, a resident of Carmichael since 1962, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Mount Carmel, North Dakota. Annette was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Syl Reidhammer, her daughter Connie Quok, her mother Clara and her infant sister, her father Albert and her seven brothers: Daniel, Harold, Ben, Andrew, Leon, Charles and Lloyd. She is survived by her loving children: Dale Reidhammer and Pamela Basurto (Edward) and her grandchildren: John, Kimberly, Natalie and Brian and great grandchild, Robert. Annette was employed by Kaiser Hospital for 14 years and Sutter Hospital for 18 years. She retired in 1992. She is a graduate of American River College. She requested that no services be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020