June 22, 2020 Anni Eichstadt, 83, of Lincoln, California, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born to Peter and Barbara Schwerer in Backi-Brestovac, Yugoslavia, a German settlement, on February 20, 1937. At the age of 19, she immigrated to Chicago, Illinois, with the man she later called Schnucki. She found a job at Motorola, married the love of her life, Hermann Eichstadt and later received her cosmetology license. In 1965, they moved to Burlingame, California. Anni was passionate about her family and loved to cook and bake. She also enjoyed entertaining and was an amazing hostess. She traveled the world due to Hermann's employment opportunities, traveling to 6 continents and spent two years living in South Africa with her family. In 2004, she moved to Lincoln Hills, California, where she made long lasting friendships in the Sun City community. She enjoyed working in her garden, going to the Sun City gym and spending time with her grandchildren. Anni is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Hermann, her two daughters, Rita (Steve) and Cora (Bill), and three loving grandchildren, Nicole, Kyle and Thomas, along with extended family and many lifelong friends. Anni will always be remembered for her wonderful smile, her energy and her outgoing personality. Anni will be forever missed, and her spirit for life will never be forgotten. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Anni's life will be scheduled in the future.



