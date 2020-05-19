Beloved wife of Kiley Jackson of 61 years loving mother of Debbie Jackson and Terice Jackson; caring grandmother of Terrelle and Jonathan Jackson; devoted great grandmother of Tyree, Ricki, Taliyah and TréVelle Jackson; sister of Lawrence, Chester Carter; and Maxine Sparks and a host of other loving relatives and church family. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thur. May 21, 2020 4-7pm. Due to the coronavirus we only allow 10 persons in the building for viewing at a time. Interment a Camellia Memorial Lawn.



