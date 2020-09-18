In loving memory of our beautiful mother Annie Lee Corey. Age71 born and raised in Sacramento California. Passed away peacefully last Tuesday 9/8/2020 in her sleep. She will be missed by her husband Walter L.Corey and her two children Walter Erik Corey (Leticia) and Melissa Ann Corey (Warren) and her 4 grandchildren Warren & Walter &Erik & Camila. We will love and miss you forever. Rest In Peace Mama &Grandma. Service for my mom will 9/22/2020 @11:00am at St.Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820



