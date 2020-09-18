1/1
Annie Lee Corey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of our beautiful mother Annie Lee Corey. Age71 born and raised in Sacramento California. Passed away peacefully last Tuesday 9/8/2020 in her sleep. She will be missed by her husband Walter L.Corey and her two children Walter Erik Corey (Leticia) and Melissa Ann Corey (Warren) and her 4 grandchildren Warren & Walter &Erik & Camila. We will love and miss you forever. Rest In Peace Mama &Grandma. Service for my mom will 9/22/2020 @11:00am at St.Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved