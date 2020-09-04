On Sunday August 23rd, Anthony A Whatley (Tony) passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Born March 31, 1929 in Denver Colorado to Albert A Whatley and Nora G (Mascarenas) Whatley. The family relocated to Loomis CA in the early years of World War 2, where he grew up along with his 4 sisters and brother, graduating from Placer High School in 1947. Tony was a veteran of the Korean war, a mechanic in the U.S. Airforce. At the end of the war he returned to Westover AFB, where he met the love of his life Ellen Erma Hart, they were married on February 19, 1955 and settled into their new life together back in Loomis CA where Tony worked for the Southern Pacific railroad until retiring in 1989, having had a successful fulfilling career, being promoted to Los Angeles, Colton, Ogden Utah, and back to Roseville where he retired. In retirement he and Ellen were active members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) having served in many volunteer posts in the organization, making many lifelong friends along the way. They travelled extensively during retirement, having seen the great Pyramids of Egypt, Castles and Cathedrals of England, Scotland and most of Europe, with cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal as well. Anthony was preceded by his wife Ellen, having spent 62 wonderful years together. He is survived by their six children, Tony (Marie) Whatley, Paul Whatley, Nora Best (Mike Greenside), John (Colleen) Whatley, Ralph (Rebecca) Whatley, Tom (Karen) Whatley, fifteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his younger brother Oliver (Donna) Whatley and sister Mary Ellen Beauchamp. Funeral Services will be on Saturday. Sept. 5th1:30 viewing/ 2:00 graveside at Calvary Cemetery 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights. Father Phil Masetti, OSJ officiating. Thank you to all his wonderful friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store