Anthony C. Moseby Sr.

Anthony C. Moseby Sr. was born on November 15, 1927, in Mobile, Alabama to the union of proud parents Harry and Nellie Moseby. Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Anthony graduated from Heart of Mary High School. Shortly after graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Army. While enlisted in the armed services during World War II, he received a World War II Victory Medal. He completed his military service in Otsugi Japan. In June of 1949, Anthony married his teenage sweetheart Cleo Moseby. From this union they were blessed with seven children. In August of 1968 Anthony moved his family to North Highlands, California. He loved fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved returning to his hometown visiting with his relatives. Anthony worked as a Foreman in Heating and Air Conditioning at McClellan Air Force Base until his retirement on January 28, 1983. He taught Refrigeration and Air Conditioning classes for many years. Anthony also worked for the Grant Union School District completing a second retirement. He attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church for 45 years and read a variety of gospel readings during church services. Anthony joins his beloved wife of 68 years, Cleo (d2017) and grandson Dan Jr. (d2017). He leaves to cherish, three daughters, Maria Lipscomb (Fulton), Denise Gerald (Paul), Regina Weary (Dan); four sons, Tony Moseby (Elizabeth), Philip Moseby (Vicky), James Moseby (Angelika), Marvin Moseby (Barbara), his sister, Nellie Patton of Rancho Cordova and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass: June 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. St. Lawrence Catholic Church 4325 Don Julio Blvd, North Highlands, Ca 95660 Visitation: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of the Chimes 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, Ca 95817 Interment: Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum 7101 Verner Avenue Sacramento, Ca 95841

