Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Charles "Tony" Di Napoli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong resident of Sacramento, age 79 years. Passed peacefully in Carmichael, CA Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Sacramento October 20, 1940 to Charles and Anne Di Napoli. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. Tony is survived by his sister Carol Warmerdam and brother-in-law, Victor. Proud uncle of David Warmerdam (Cindy), Mike Warmerdam (Gem) and Christy Consolini (Renato) and great-uncle of Carina and Maria Consolini. He is survived by many caring cousins. He particularly enjoyed family dinners with lively discussions on current issues and fond memories of the "old days." Tony was a graduate of Holy Angels School, Bishop Armstrong High School and California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. Following graduation from Cal Poly, Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He worked for the State of California, Employment Development Department retiring in 2006. Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road at 65th Street, Sacramento, CA on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial with full military honors at graveside. Reception immediately follows in St. Mary's Reception Center. Remembrances in Tony's name may be made to the .

A lifelong resident of Sacramento, age 79 years. Passed peacefully in Carmichael, CA Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Sacramento October 20, 1940 to Charles and Anne Di Napoli. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. Tony is survived by his sister Carol Warmerdam and brother-in-law, Victor. Proud uncle of David Warmerdam (Cindy), Mike Warmerdam (Gem) and Christy Consolini (Renato) and great-uncle of Carina and Maria Consolini. He is survived by many caring cousins. He particularly enjoyed family dinners with lively discussions on current issues and fond memories of the "old days." Tony was a graduate of Holy Angels School, Bishop Armstrong High School and California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. Following graduation from Cal Poly, Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He worked for the State of California, Employment Development Department retiring in 2006. Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road at 65th Street, Sacramento, CA on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial with full military honors at graveside. Reception immediately follows in St. Mary's Reception Center. Remembrances in Tony's name may be made to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations