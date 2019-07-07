Tony passed at the age of 73 surrounded in love by his family. Survived by wife Ann, children Anthony (Jennifer), David (Melissa), Joana (Tyson) and John (Mel), granddaughters Matisse and Whidbey, brother Guadalupe, sisters Angelina and Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Maria and Emilio and brothers Jesús and Augustine. Devoted Sacramento County Social Worker for 34 years serving children, veterans and the aging. Dedicated husband, father and grandfather ("Lito"), he enjoyed daily workouts and social time at the athletic club, reading, gardening and playing with his grandkids. Shared his warmth, love and humor with all that he met. Held a special place in his heart for the parish of St.Francis and was proud to serve as a Eucharistic minister for many years. Mass to be held on Friday, July 12 at 10am at St. Francis Church 1112 26th Street, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Clara's House, Christian Brothers, Cristo del Rey, St. Francis Step Ministry, or any other organization serving the underserved or the environment.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019