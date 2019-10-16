Anthony E. Sassi, aged 86, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loretta, son Mark Sassi and grandsons, Brian and Sean Sassi, and son Brian Sassi, and daughter-in-law Peggy Sassi. "Tony" moved to Roseville 18 years ago after a 40-year long career in technology working at RCA, Rockwell, Xerox and ultimately his own consulting firm. His passions in life included Golf, Food, Family, Travel and his Faith. He was an active member of the St. Joseph Marello Catholic Church, Granite Bay, where services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 16, 2019