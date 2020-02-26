Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Edward Laveroni. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Edward Laveroni, beloved son of Patty and Bill Laveroni, passed away January 26, 2020 in Eugene, OR. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles: Richard and Ann Laveroni, Paul Laveroni, Steve and Patricia Laveroni, Carol Laveroni, David and Jeannie Anderson-West, Drew and Ginger Logue, Margaret Anderson-Thompson, Missy Harry, John and Heidi Anderson, and Suzy Anderson and many cousins. Anthony was 21 years old. He was born August 9, 1998 in Sacramento, CA. He lived in four states in four years because of his Dad's job. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary, Redmond Middle School, and graduated from Redmond High School in 2017. He played football for 4 years at RHS, where he served as Captain of the team senior year, and was nominated for the National Football Foundation Scholar Athletic Award. He also participated in high school wrestling and track. He served as Student Activity Coordinator, and volunteered at the Open Kitchen in Redmond. He was inducted into the Honor Society because of his academic excellence, leadership, service, character, and perseverance. Anthony was an avid video gamer. His favorite past time was playing video games like Mortal Kombat and Madden, watching anime, especially Naruto, as well as classic movies and TV series in the room he called his "office". His parents could hear his laugh through the whole house. Anthony inspired everyone he knew with his dedication, loyalty, and spirit. He was also known for his creative, hilarious, and wildly popular homeroom videos, which showcased his unique sense of humor. He had a real talent for making people laugh and spreading joy. He was loved by all at the University of Oregon, too, where he majored in business administration and minored in psychology. He was very active in his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, where he became the first Standards of Excellence Officer. "Lav," as he was known to his friends and frat brothers, was regarded as "the nicest person ever" and "the kind of person who changed the lives of everyone around him". He was famous for his warm smile, contagious laugh, and sincere kindness. We all love you, Anthony, and we are all better for the gift of you in our lives. There will be a vigil Friday, February 28, at 6:30 PM at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center. A Celebration of Life Mass and Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 2:30 PM at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial will follow in his hometown, Redmond, WA. Donations may be made to SAE Fraternity

