Anthony G. (Tony) Walery, born in Sacramento, CA passed away unexpectedly near San Diego, CA at the age of 73, Born 2/2/46 and raised in Elk Grove, CA, a graduate of Elk Grove High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam conflict for 4 years, and received several commendations for service. Tony began his lifelong career as a young salesman in the automobile industry, and eventually managed various car dealerships spanning 20+ years until retirement in San Diego. Survived by his daughter Michelle Thomas (Todd), sons, Jerry Walery and Chad Walery and two granddaughters Kayla and Dahlia Thomas. He is survived by sisters Sharon Hamilton & Norberta Bamford, sisters-in-law Marianne & Kathy Walery as well as many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann Walery, brothers Norris & Norbert Walery, and sister, Nordene Seymore. As he requested, private services and interment were held with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego July 24, 2019.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019