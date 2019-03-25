Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph Lindberg. View Sign

Anthony Joseph Lindberg was born July 30, 1992 in Lodi, California. He died March 17, 2019 in Clements, California in a solo motorcycle accident. Anthony (age 26) was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a 2010 graduate of Galt High School and a member of the GHS FFA Welding Team. Anthony placed 2nd High Individual at the State FFA Finals his senior year. He worked as an Equipment Mechanic and most recently was employed by H & E Equipment Services in Sacramento. Anthony was well known as a good friend to all he met. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his friends. He was a loving son and wonderful brother and will be forever missed by all. Anthony is survived by his parents: Tony and Sonja Lindberg (Galt); his sister Alyssa Lindberg and his brother Jared Lindberg. Grandparents: Saundra (Moore) Simard, Roger Lindberg, Nora Dale and Patricia Puleo. Anthony is preceded in death by his grandfather Joseph Puleo and grandmother Lila Lindberg. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 28th at 10am at Horizon Community Church (446 Fairway Drive in Galt).

