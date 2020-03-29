Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony La Bouff. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn , CA 95603 (530)-885-3773 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony La Bouff, beloved husband, father, brother and the best of friends passed from this life on February 20, 2020. Tony was born in Los Angeles on January 18, 1949, the youngest in a large family. He brought much light to this world and to those who knew him. Our sole consolation is that he took some to heaven with him. He leaves his wife of 40 years, Laurie Penn, daughter Melissa, and son Kevin. A natural and outgoing scholar, Tony thrived academically, completing 12 years in Catholic grammar and high schools before earning his undergraduate degree from UCLA and his JD from Loyola Law School. He won over his soon to be wife with his remarkable kindness and integrity. Recognizing he was one in a million, they married in 1979. Tony came to Placer County in 1984 to practice law in the County Counsel's office and for the next 28 years showed a dedication to public service and the public good on behalf of the citizens of Placer County. Soon after he arrived Tony became involved in the local community. He served on the board of the Placer County bar association and served as president during the years when the Placer County Historic Courthouse reopened in Auburn. Tony was devoted to his family. For six years, he coached Kevin's soccer team with an abundance of enthusiasm (Go Dragons!) While volunteering at Alta Vista elementary school as the school's representative at the Auburn Union School District board, he was asked to consider applying for a newly vacated seat on the board. He did so and was selected to serve the district as a board member for several years prior to his appointment as the County Counsel, a post he held for 17 years. Tony loved people, above all his family, and was happiest at family gatherings. He was a consummate teller of stories and his sister Theresa reports that he always kept them entertained. His warmth, wit and ready smile are sorely missed. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister Theresa Asquith, brothers Pat (Linda), Tom (Joan), Joe (Jonie) and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers John and Mike, and sisters Mary Ann, Margaret, Kathleen and Elizabeth. Due to recommendations and concerns related to COVID-19, a celebration of Tony's life has been delayed until May. Details will be published at a later date and information also will be available online through

