Aged 59, passed away on February 20th, 2020, at home and under the care of his longtime caregiver, Toa Tuugoloaki, Hospice Caregivers, and many family, friends and Kingdom Hall members who came to visit during his recent battle with brain cancer. He was born August 31st, 1960 to Evelyn Elaine Robinson. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his brother, Dion James (Doris), and his nephews Justin James, Jared James, and Jarvis James. Anthony loved baseball, and all sports. He was injured in a car accident as a passenger in 1985. Prior to that he attended and graduated 1978 from C.K. McClatchy High School, where he played baseball. He also played Post 61 Legion baseball with his brother Dion and many close friends. He attended Yuba College, and played baseball there, prior to his injury. Anthony was loved by all, and he loved everyone. Although he was confined to a wheelchair for 35 years as a quadriplegic, he never gave up on life. He enjoyed many trips to sporting events, and traveled elsewhere when he could. Anthony had a penchant for conversation, and he enjoyed his many reunions with friends and family at his beloved Sierra School, the playground of sports and gatherings he utilized while growing up in Sacramento. He wanted everyone to know, that "having the support from my family, friends, and neighbors made living worthwhile." A service will by held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2421 51st Avenue, Sacramento, at 3pm on Saturday 3/14/20. A celebration of life to immediately follow at another location. Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to CKM Baseball, 808 R Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818.

