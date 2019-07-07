Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony M. "Tony" De Arcos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" M. De Arcos was born on October 19, 1949 in Sacramento, California, to Louis and Rosie Mohammad DeArcos. As the eldest of four boys, Tony got his strong work ethic from working in his grandparents' orchard. He attended Sierra College in 1970 and went on to California State University, Chico where he received his Bachelor's Degree in 1972. Tony's passion was family and baseball. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved being with them whether it was a family gathering, or cheering them on at sporting events and recitals. Family meant everything to Tony and he spent as much time with them as he could. Tony had a tremendous love for baseball and he played throughout high school and college. After college, he went on to play for the Lincoln Tigers, Tri Counties and Marysville Giants. He continued his love of the game by serving as the pitching coach for Oakmont, Ponderosa and Lincoln High Schools; where they were awarded numerous championships. Tony had a tremendous heart for serving others. He attended Solid Rock Faith Center in Diamond Springs, where he served for many years in the children's ministry and on the worship team. He was an integral part of the Lords Gym and took two mission trips to China; serving others. Tony spent his professional career at National Analytical Laboratories as Vice President and Lead Environmental Consultant. He loved his work and proudly held the 246th license number given to an asbestos consultant for the State of California. He was well respected in his field by his peers and associates Sadly, Tony passed away on June 19, 2019 while on vacation with his family. He is survived by his wife, Laura; nine children, Evie, Cindy, John, Gabrielle, Amy, Stefanie, Joshua, Jeffrey, Kimberly; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis but is survived by his mother, Rosie, and his three brothers, David, Richard, and Robert. Tony impacted so many lives with his calm energy, subtle wit, his amazing smile and warm hugs. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Good-bye for now our dear sweet husband, father and friend; until we see you again in heaven. Family and friends are invited to attend his service which will be held at Rolling Hills Christian Church at 800 White Rock Road in El Hills, California at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A reception, celebrating Tony's life, will follow.

