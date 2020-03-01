Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Oropeza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Over the course of 82 years, Anthony lived a complete life. He was born and raised in the scenic foothills of Newcastle, Penryn, and Loomis where he developed a lasting appreciation of nature and its beauty. He was born to Alvino Oropeza and Elena Ruiz Oropeza during the epic wind storm of 1938. Anthony would proudly declare he had come from humble beginnings but his was a household filled with loving parents and siblings. He is survived by his siblings, Olivia Dominguez (Rey), Mike Oropeza, Kathy Perez (Richard), David Oropeza (Pascaline). He was predeceased by his siblings, Maria Becerra, Grace Lang (Carl), Esther Larrea (John), and Helen Oropeza. Anthony graduated from Sacramento High School in 1957 and worked a brief time at the State of California before attending Sacramento City College. He attributed his future success to the academic coursework at SCC. He would often say, "It gave me a second chance." Anthony never squandered his opportunities throughout life. He went on to graduate from CSU San Jose with degrees in Geology and later a Teaching Credential. He taught for a brief period until teacher cutbacks pointed him towards McGeorge School of Law. He graduated from McGeorge in 1972. While hosting a McGeorge new student orientation, he met and soon married his wife Cindy Gomez Oropeza. He was devoted to his wife of 47 years and daughter Felicia Oropeza (Thomas Dixon). Anthony had a rewarding 40 year law career which began at the Legal Aid Society, and at the Sacramento County Public Defender's Office. He soon started his own law practice as a sole practitioner in criminal defense and civil law. Throughout his professional career, he was affiliated with various civil rights groups often representing indigent and immigrant clients. Anthony made many lasting friendships throughout his lifetime and was well-traveled. Among his favorite locales were Montmartre, Granada, and Oropesa, Spain. As a young adult he developed a lifelong love of music. And in retirement he began the study of music theory resulting in several original piano compositions. Throughout Anthony's life, he remained an avid reader and lifelong learner but he ran out of time, and succumbed to a sudden illness. Anthony passed in peace and dignity surrounded by his loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8th 2020 at 11am at East Lawn Cemetery at 4300 Folsom Blvd. In lieu of flowers please donate on Anthony's behalf to and/or Sacramento Valley Conservancy.

