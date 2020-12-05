Anthony Quidachay

September 2, 1951 - November 29, 2020

Winston, Oregon - Anthony "Tony" L. Quidachay was born on September 2, 1951 to Antonio T. Quidachay (familian Unda) and Edith Evans Quidachay, in Brooklyn, New York City. Tony was the 5th in a sibling group of ten children. Tony spent his early years in Brooklyn, moving to Guam when his father was discharged from the U.S. Navy. He would spend his adulthood in the San Francisco area and later in Reno, Nevada. Tony was employed at Federal Express. As a courier for FedEx, Tony worked at stations in San Francisco, Palo Alto and Reno. Tony met his wife, Kim, while working for FedEx. The two were married in 1988 and had a son, Sebastian, in 1989. After 27 years of service, Tony retired from the FedEx station in Reno, eventually moving to Oregon in 2018. Tony was an accomplished guitar player, playing in bands his entire teen and adult life. He passed away on November 29, 2020, in his home in Winston, Oregon, from liver cancer. He is survived by his wife and son, his siblings, nieces and nephews, and dozens of individuals who were lucky to have Tony as their friend. He will be missed by all.





