Anthony (Tony) Ramirez, age 70, was sent to heaven on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 from his hometown of Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ramirez; his children Traci, Jason, Michael; Monique, Chino, Margie, Joseph, Julian and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; sister, Juanita and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Consuelo and grandson. Tony was a retired Sacramento Police Department Officer and Air Force Vietnam veteran. There will be a visitation period on Thursday, August 29th, from 5pm to 8pm, in St. Mary's Chapel at 6509 Fruitridge Road. Friday, August 30th, a service starting at 10am and reception at 12n held at All Hallows Parish, 5501 14th Ave. SF Giants attire welcomed. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Road at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please contact Juanita at 916-997-8180 to send donations to the Hiram Johnson Baseball team.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019