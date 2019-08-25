Anthony "Tony" Ramirez

Obituary
Anthony (Tony) Ramirez, age 70, was sent to heaven on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 from his hometown of Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ramirez; his children Traci, Jason, Michael; Monique, Chino, Margie, Joseph, Julian and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; sister, Juanita and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Consuelo and grandson. Tony was a retired Sacramento Police Department Officer and Air Force Vietnam veteran. There will be a visitation period on Thursday, August 29th, from 5pm to 8pm, in St. Mary's Chapel at 6509 Fruitridge Road. Friday, August 30th, a service starting at 10am and reception at 12n held at All Hallows Parish, 5501 14th Ave. SF Giants attire welcomed. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Road at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please contact Juanita at 916-997-8180 to send donations to the Hiram Johnson Baseball team.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019
