Anthony (Refugio) Rangel
Anthony (Refugio) Rangel was born in Roseville, CA on May 5, 1936 he died May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cristina, children John (Kathy), Deborah (Tony), Chris (Anita), Michael (Carolyn) nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony grew up in the Delta and graduated from Courtland High School. He retired from the Sacramento Army Depot after 25 years.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
