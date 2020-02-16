Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Ray Creel. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Sunset Lawn 4701 Marysville Blvd Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Ray Creel "Tony" was born 9/1/59 at Hamilton Air Force Base, CA and entered into rest on 2/5 surrounded by loved ones in his Kelsey home. Parents Douglas and Jeannine predeceased him. He is survived by wife of more than 20 years, Jo Ann; second mom Beverly-Jo; children Jeanie (Chris) Clatte; Jason; Scott (Esperanza "Espie"); 2 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; 1 brother; 1 sister, and 3 nephews. Tony enlisted in the Air Force immediately following high school. His duty assignments included Washington, Belgium, South Dakota, Turkey, Germany, Michigan, Saudi Arabia, Nevada, and Italy. This fed his sense of adventure and deepened his passion for cooking. Throughout his lifetime, he volunteered and mentored in numerous capacities with community organizations, in both his personal and professional life. While in Italy, he met the love of his life, Jo Ann. Following his retirement in 1998, he joined Jo Ann in Hawaii, and they were married 7/9/99. While there, Tony pursued his cooking passion by attending the Culinary Institute of HI and spent the remainder of his lifetime cooking for any and every event that came along. After relocating to Santa Maria in 1999, Tony began his second career with Graybar Electric, which continued when they moved to Kelsey in 2004 upon Jo Ann's retirement. He also loved tending the 10 acres of his "Ranch" home. Tony dedicated countless hours to serving homeless veterans, serving for three years as the President of the Sacramento Stand Down Association and was a life member of the Post 10125. Tony's love for family, FAMMOLY, and friends was limitless. He regularly kept in contact with classmates from middle school and coworkers from around the world. He had a genuine need to foster loving relationships. His zest for life, his sense of humor, and his positive attitude during his valiant battle with cancer showed us all how to truly live. Heaven is a little brighter; our world is a little darker; but the light he brought to us will shine forever. Funeral services will be 2/21 at 10 am, Sunset Lawn, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, and will be followed by a reception at Rio Linda Community Center, 810 Oak Ln. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tony's name. Tony supported the , Snowline Hospice, and the USO.

Anthony Ray Creel "Tony" was born 9/1/59 at Hamilton Air Force Base, CA and entered into rest on 2/5 surrounded by loved ones in his Kelsey home. Parents Douglas and Jeannine predeceased him. He is survived by wife of more than 20 years, Jo Ann; second mom Beverly-Jo; children Jeanie (Chris) Clatte; Jason; Scott (Esperanza "Espie"); 2 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; 1 brother; 1 sister, and 3 nephews. Tony enlisted in the Air Force immediately following high school. His duty assignments included Washington, Belgium, South Dakota, Turkey, Germany, Michigan, Saudi Arabia, Nevada, and Italy. This fed his sense of adventure and deepened his passion for cooking. Throughout his lifetime, he volunteered and mentored in numerous capacities with community organizations, in both his personal and professional life. While in Italy, he met the love of his life, Jo Ann. Following his retirement in 1998, he joined Jo Ann in Hawaii, and they were married 7/9/99. While there, Tony pursued his cooking passion by attending the Culinary Institute of HI and spent the remainder of his lifetime cooking for any and every event that came along. After relocating to Santa Maria in 1999, Tony began his second career with Graybar Electric, which continued when they moved to Kelsey in 2004 upon Jo Ann's retirement. He also loved tending the 10 acres of his "Ranch" home. Tony dedicated countless hours to serving homeless veterans, serving for three years as the President of the Sacramento Stand Down Association and was a life member of the Post 10125. Tony's love for family, FAMMOLY, and friends was limitless. He regularly kept in contact with classmates from middle school and coworkers from around the world. He had a genuine need to foster loving relationships. His zest for life, his sense of humor, and his positive attitude during his valiant battle with cancer showed us all how to truly live. Heaven is a little brighter; our world is a little darker; but the light he brought to us will shine forever. Funeral services will be 2/21 at 10 am, Sunset Lawn, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, and will be followed by a reception at Rio Linda Community Center, 810 Oak Ln. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tony's name. Tony supported the , Snowline Hospice, and the USO. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

