Rev. Anthony Russell Patton, founder and Pastor of True Light Ministries passed away May 31, 2019 . Born in Topeka, Kansas, on February 17,1954, he is preceded in death by his parents, Lena Mae Patton- Russell and Wilbert Russell. His sister Loretta Mae Canady and brother John Robert Patton, also preceded him in death. Pastor's love and precious memories will forever be felt by his wife, Lori. Son, Adrian Patton ,daughter Naketa McChristian and granddaughter A'shay White. Brothers Wilbert and Joel Russell, sister LaVon M.Russell and a host of nieces and nephews. His beautiful deed of raising Ted, Tevin, Dominique and Mike Lee Sacramento. Friends are invited to the viewing at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd. Sacramento, Ca 95838 Thursday, June 13, 2019 4-7pm. Funeral services Jubilare Evangelistic Ministries 1505 Sports Drive Sacramento, California 95834 Friday, June 14 ,2019 11:00 am
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 12, 2019