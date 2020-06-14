Rev. Anthony Traynor, a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento from 1958 to 2020, died on May 27. He was 87. He retired from active ministry on Oct. 28, 2004 and was named Pastor Emeritus of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Sacramento. Father Traynor was pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Auburn and St. John Parish in Quincy. He served as assistant pastor in a number of parishes prior to becoming a pastor. A native of Ballieboro, County Cavan in Ireland, he was the seventh of seven sons born to Matthew Traynor and Kate Mary Clarke. He attended St. Anne National School in Ballieboro, then St. Patrick College boarding school in Cavan. After graduation, he enrolled in St. John's Seminary in Waterford for the Diocese of Sacramento where he was ordained on June 17, 1958 in the Waterford Cathedral. He celebrated his 50th anniversary of Ordination in 2008 and his 60th in 2018. Father Traynor is survived by nieces and nephews and their families. Fr. Traynor will have a private funeral mass and burial on June 17, 2020. A public memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes at a future date when it is safe.



