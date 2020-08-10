Antoinette Camasura-Zuffa went to Heaven on June 14, 2020, she was 79 years old. Antoinette was a Nurse with a Masters Degree. She worked for the state of California at Vacaville prison, developing and instituting the Infection Control Procedures, supervised in enforcing the state and federal regulations in nursing homes, taught nursing classes and took medical mission trips to the Philippines. Antoinette loved the Lord and taught Sunday School. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Lucas and Robert Steeg, grand-daughters Michelle and Nicole Steeg, half-brother Raymond Hadick and husband Jerold Zuffa.



