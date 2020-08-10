1/
Antoinette Camasura-Zuffa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette Camasura-Zuffa went to Heaven on June 14, 2020, she was 79 years old. Antoinette was a Nurse with a Masters Degree. She worked for the state of California at Vacaville prison, developing and instituting the Infection Control Procedures, supervised in enforcing the state and federal regulations in nursing homes, taught nursing classes and took medical mission trips to the Philippines. Antoinette loved the Lord and taught Sunday School. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Lucas and Robert Steeg, grand-daughters Michelle and Nicole Steeg, half-brother Raymond Hadick and husband Jerold Zuffa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved