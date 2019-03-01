Anton was born June 17th, 1944 and passed away Feb. 23rd, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, he attended Catholic school at Evander Childs H.S. Anton moved to California with his wife and 2 children in March 1970. He retired from Vita-Freeze in 2002 after 32 years there. He was predeceased by his wife Ann, parents Anton and Johanna, and Brother Walter. Anton is survived by his son Anton Siegl (Mary) and 3 grandchildren Erica, Justin, and Katelyn, daughter Joan Crandall (Eric) and 2 grandchildren James and Shane, his sisters Hilda and Linda, his 'like a sister' sister-in-law Joan Kaestner, plus many nieces and nephews including Anthony, Elizabeth, and Madeline Kaestner. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019