Louis passed away on July 31, 2020 at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, at the age of 90. He was the loving husband of the late, Jean Carolyn Ramos, who passed away August 24, 2014. He was born in Sacramento to Antonio and Sarah Ramos of Bryte. Louis was a high school teacher for 40 years who received his Doctorate Degree. He served our country faithfully as a member of the United States Air Force. He will be missed by his cousins, Irene Santiago and Albert Freitas, and dear friends. Private services will be held. May he Rest in Peace. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
