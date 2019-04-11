Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Antonio Nathaniel harry lovingly known as Tony age 29, passed away unexpectedly in Sacramento, California. Tony was born to Joy and Lynval Harry in Sacramento, CA. He attended Cordova Villa Elementary, Albert Einstein Middle School and later Sacramento Charter High School. He studied ethnic studies at Sacramento City college and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Tony will be remembered for the love he had for people and wanted to see everyone succeed in life. He was fun, loving and wonderful person, always respectful to anyone he comes in contact with and greeted people with a big smile. He was always on time to a task. He had a strong work ethic and very reliable. He enjoyed time together with his family and his all-time passion was to go out and eat. Tony was passionate about aerospace engineering and his favorite sports were soccer and basketball. Tony has left and undeniable effect on his family and friends. Tony is loved and will be missed every day. Tony is survived by mother Joy and father Lynval Harry and brothers Denzel and Terrence Harry, grandmother Delmina Reid, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Viewing will be at Thompson Rose Chapel 3601 5th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817 on Thursday, April 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th at the New Hope Baptist Church, 3700 32nd St, Sacramento, CA 95820. Interment will be at the Kilgore Cemetery following the service. Donations can be made to the New Hearts Baptist church building fund.

Antonio Nathaniel harry lovingly known as Tony age 29, passed away unexpectedly in Sacramento, California. Tony was born to Joy and Lynval Harry in Sacramento, CA. He attended Cordova Villa Elementary, Albert Einstein Middle School and later Sacramento Charter High School. He studied ethnic studies at Sacramento City college and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Tony will be remembered for the love he had for people and wanted to see everyone succeed in life. He was fun, loving and wonderful person, always respectful to anyone he comes in contact with and greeted people with a big smile. He was always on time to a task. He had a strong work ethic and very reliable. He enjoyed time together with his family and his all-time passion was to go out and eat. Tony was passionate about aerospace engineering and his favorite sports were soccer and basketball. Tony has left and undeniable effect on his family and friends. Tony is loved and will be missed every day. Tony is survived by mother Joy and father Lynval Harry and brothers Denzel and Terrence Harry, grandmother Delmina Reid, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Viewing will be at Thompson Rose Chapel 3601 5th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817 on Thursday, April 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th at the New Hope Baptist Church, 3700 32nd St, Sacramento, CA 95820. Interment will be at the Kilgore Cemetery following the service. Donations can be made to the New Hearts Baptist church building fund. Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home

3601 5th Avenue

Sacramento , CA 95817

(916) 455-3038 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close