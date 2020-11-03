Antonio Perez

February 13, 1930 - October 27, 2020

Sacramento, California - Antonio "Tony" Magana Perez was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his sons Enrique "Henry" and Joaquin "Hector" Perez, daughter Frances Archuleta, grandsons Ostalio and Anthony Archuleta and Alfredo "Chino" Perez. He is survived by his sons Carlos (Julie) Perez and Alfredo Perez, daughters Margarita (Paul) Bursack, Sara Perez and Alicia (Christopher) Yim, 16 Grandchildren,18 Great-Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his Mexican heritage, and birthplace. In his 90 years of life, he was a hard worker, constantly teaching his children about the value of hard work, and living a happy, meaningful life. He loved spending time with friends and family and appreciated life's natural pleasures. He was a constant joker and kept us all on our toes right up until he passed on. A private memorial with close family will be held in early November. "No llores, nomás acuerdaté."





