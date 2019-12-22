Antonio Salang Daquipa passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. Born in the Philippines, Antonio was a general surgeon who served in the US Army Reserves. During his four decades in the Sacramento area, he was a devout Catholic and active member of the Filipino American community who was heavily involved in community service locally and internationally. Antonio is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nenita, and their three children: daughter Maria; son Mark with wife Sherri Pouyadou and grandchildren Harper and Merrick; and son Anthony with grandson Paolo. Antonio will be remembered at a service on February 8 at 1pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Las Vegas.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019