April was born April 8, 1958 in Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas, California. She passed away at her home on December 8, 2019 in Reno, NV. She was 61 years old. April grew up in the foothills of Calaveras county as the oldest of the four "Kuhl sisters." She was the brave, extroverted leader of the family who broke the trail for the rest of her sisters to follow in life. April graduated from Ione High School in 1976. She played basketball, was a cheerleader, and a lifeguard throughout her teenage years. April attended college at BYU in Utah, majoring in Archeology/ Anthropology. At BYU she met and married her husband Jared Sorensen, and in 1991 they were blessed with a daughter, Shelby. April worked in banking for a number of years and also, later in life, helped at her husband Jared's tax and investment business. April loved the outdoors and she loved to go camping and fishing. She also loved to read westerns and mysteries. She became an avid collector of Native American art, jewelry, and pottery. One of things she enjoyed most in life, as a kid and as an adult, was hunting for relics such as arrowheads, spearheads and knives that were chipped out of obsidian by early Native Americans. April leaves behind her husband Jared and her daughter Shelby, her father Chuck, and her sisters Sydney (Sam), Jennifer (Stacy), and Kelli (Eric) as well as nieces Jenna, Kristen, and Alyson, and nephews Caymen, Parker and Spencer. April is preceded in death by her mother, Diana (January 14, 2019). We love you Ape!

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2020

