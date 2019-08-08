Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Roboostoff. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM The Fat Rabbit Public House 825 Sutter St, Folsom , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Archie Vincent Roboostoff, former professional soccer player and member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic soccer team, died July 29, 2019 in Granite Bay, Calif. after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Roboostoff was born on October 9, 1951 in Shanghai, China, as the youngest of six children to Vincent and Zoia Roboostoff. Archie moved to the United States at an early age where he attended Westmore High School in Daly City, Calif., and later attended both Skyline College in San Bruno, Calif. and the University of San Francisco. In 1971, Archie, who was then affiliated with the Concordia Athletic Club in San Francisco, was selected to play for the United States Men's National Soccer team in the 1972 Summer Olympics held in Munich. He played in all three Olympic matches. Following the Olympics, he continued playing for the U.S. National team where he played in seven international matches. Archie joined the North American Soccer League (NASL) as a forward for the San Jose Earthquakes (1974-1975) and subsequently played for the San Diego Jaws (1976), the Portland Timbers (1977-1978) and the Oakland Stompers (1978). During his 103-game professional soccer career, he scored 20 goals and recorded 19 assists. Archie was a member of the 1975 San Jose team that won the NASL Indoor championship where he scored 3 goals against Tampa Bay. Archie, along with his brothers Constantin and Alex, was inducted into the Daly City Police Athletic League Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Following his professional soccer career, he worked in a variety of professions before becoming a wine grower, which allowed him to spend time with the two great loves of his life: his family and soccer. Archie continued playing competitive soccer well into his 60s. Archie is survived by his children, Archie Roboostoff, Krista Fenske, his son and daughter in law Corey Fenske and Megan McDow, his extended family, Amanda Splinter, Josh and Jordan Splinter, and was affectionally known as "Silly Grandpa" to Kylie, Cole, Samantha, Micah, Avery and Liana. A celebration of life will be held on September 7, 2019, from 3-6 pm at The Fat Rabbit Public House, which is located at 825 Sutter St, Folsom, Calif. All are welcome and highly encouraged to wear Adidas apparel.

