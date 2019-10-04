Archie is survived by his loving daughter Charmaine, son-in-law John, and his adoring apo Haleigh, Easton and Madden. Also, remembering him are his sister Lilian (Ben) and family from Australia, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, classmates and friends from around the world. Archie loved God, family, traveling, eating a good seafood meal, singing karaoke and, most of all, spending time with his apo. Saturday, October 5, 2019 rosary 10:30am, funeral mass and burial 11:00am at St. Mary's Chapel and Cemetery in Sacramento. The family requests casual attire with fall colors in honor of Archie and his love for the fall season.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2019