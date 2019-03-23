Sacramento CA. Arden passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 86, he was preceded in death by his wife Merlin, Arden was born in N. Dakota on May 9, 1932, later moving to Sacramento, he attended McClatchy High School where he played Baseball and was later inducted into the Sacramento Baseball Hall of Fame. Arden served in the USAF, and later became an avid golfer. He became a member at Valley Hi CC where he was a member from 1981 to 1995. Arden is survived by friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019