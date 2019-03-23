Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arden L. Golke. View Sign

Sacramento CA. Arden passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 86, he was preceded in death by his wife Merlin, Arden was born in N. Dakota on May 9, 1932, later moving to Sacramento, he attended McClatchy High School where he played Baseball and was later inducted into the Sacramento Baseball Hall of Fame. Arden served in the USAF, and later became an avid golfer. He became a member at Valley Hi CC where he was a member from 1981 to 1995. Arden is survived by friends.

Sacramento CA. Arden passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 86, he was preceded in death by his wife Merlin, Arden was born in N. Dakota on May 9, 1932, later moving to Sacramento, he attended McClatchy High School where he played Baseball and was later inducted into the Sacramento Baseball Hall of Fame. Arden served in the USAF, and later became an avid golfer. He became a member at Valley Hi CC where he was a member from 1981 to 1995. Arden is survived by friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019

