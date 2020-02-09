Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardith Loraine (Smith) Lenneville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ardith Loraine (Smith) Lenneville died January 17, 2020 at home with her family after an unexpected illness. She was born in Winner, South Dakota to Swedish immigrants, Otto (Smitt) Smith, and Ottilia (Drott) Smith on January 14, 1925. Ardith graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska while earning a BS in Business Administration in 1947. After graduation, she traveled with two Gamma Phi Beta sorority sisters to Portland, Oregon to seek her fortune. There, she met her husband of 62 years, Leland Madden Lenneville. They were married on September 4, 1948 and moved to California when Lee was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. Fremont was their home for 25 years. The Lennevilles were active members of Centerville Presbyterian church and its choir. Ardith taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scouts leader, became an expert seamstress, and was an accomplished cook. Reading, finance, current events, and family were her passions. She returned to college and earned her teaching credential from California State University at Hayward and taught second grade for the Fremont Unified School District for 17 years. The Lennevilles loved spending time in the out of doors. They camped, fished, swam, hiked, and water skied throughout Northern California. Ardith and Lee also traveled throughout the United States and traveled to many European and South American countries. They retired in Folsom, CA in 1986. They were active members of the Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church and its choir for 24 years. Ardith was a member of AAUW and enjoyed playing bridge several days each week. After Lee's death in 2011, Ardith remained very active and became a member of the Carmichael Presbyterian Church. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Smith. Ardith is survived by her brother, Richard Smith, her daughters, Susan Cippa (Steve) and Gail Meakins (Mark), her grandchildren Jenny Meakins (John), Kristine Cippa, Kyle Meakins, and Katie Chandler (Todd), and her great grandson, Walter Chandler. A private service and internment will be held at Sacramento Valley US National Cemetery.

